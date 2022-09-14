A man arrested in connection with the murder of an off-duty policeman appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
W/O Michael Jameson, 52, was shot while picking up his daughter from school when he noticed a hijacking.
The officer tried to prevent the hijacking but came under fire and was killed. He was attached to the Durban public order policing unit.
The suspect, Phinda Shongwe, 33, was arrested in Hammarsdale, outside Pietermaritzburg.
The state is opposing bail and says Shongwe assaulted the driver of a C63 Mercedes-Benz, valued at R750,000, to hijack the car. He is alleged to have shot Jameson.
Shongwe, who was remanded until his next court appearance on September 21, was also recently arrested in connection with a Hammarsdale robbery.
SA Community Crime Watch CEO Steven King applauded police for apprehending Shongwe. King was a close friend of Jameson.
He described Jameson as an “exceptional, dedicated policeman who paid the highest price”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Alleged cop killer appears in Durban court
Image: SUHAIB SALEM
A man arrested in connection with the murder of an off-duty policeman appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
W/O Michael Jameson, 52, was shot while picking up his daughter from school when he noticed a hijacking.
The officer tried to prevent the hijacking but came under fire and was killed. He was attached to the Durban public order policing unit.
The suspect, Phinda Shongwe, 33, was arrested in Hammarsdale, outside Pietermaritzburg.
The state is opposing bail and says Shongwe assaulted the driver of a C63 Mercedes-Benz, valued at R750,000, to hijack the car. He is alleged to have shot Jameson.
Shongwe, who was remanded until his next court appearance on September 21, was also recently arrested in connection with a Hammarsdale robbery.
SA Community Crime Watch CEO Steven King applauded police for apprehending Shongwe. King was a close friend of Jameson.
He described Jameson as an “exceptional, dedicated policeman who paid the highest price”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Friend tells how Senzo Meyiwa pinned down attacker before being shot dead
Illegal miner gets life and 103 years for killing metro cop in shoot-out
Durban cop arrested for allegedly killing suspect and dumping body
‘I don’t want the car any more’: Hijacking victim after kidnapping for ransom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos