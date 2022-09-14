×

South Africa

Alleged cop killer appears in Durban court

14 September 2022 - 16:44 By Mfundo Mkhize
A man has appeared in court in connection with the murder of an off-duty policeman. File photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A man arrested in connection with the murder of an off-duty policeman appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

W/O Michael Jameson, 52, was shot while picking up his daughter from school when he noticed a hijacking.

The officer tried to prevent the hijacking but came under fire and was killed. He was attached to the Durban public order policing unit.

The suspect, Phinda Shongwe, 33, was arrested in Hammarsdale, outside Pietermaritzburg.

The state is opposing bail and says Shongwe assaulted the driver of a C63 Mercedes-Benz, valued at R750,000, to hijack the car. He is alleged to have shot Jameson.

Shongwe, who was remanded until his next court appearance on September 21, was also recently arrested in connection with a Hammarsdale robbery.

SA Community Crime Watch CEO Steven King applauded police for apprehending Shongwe. King was a close friend of Jameson.

He described Jameson as an “exceptional, dedicated policeman who paid the highest price”.

