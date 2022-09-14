Tshianeo Munyai appeared in Thohoyandou magistrate’s court in connection with the murder of Legal Aid SA attorney Mmbambadzeni James Manwadu in January this year.
This is the second court appearance for Munyai, 30, this week.
On Monday, he appeared in the Malamulele magistrate’s court in connection with the murder of Collins Chabane municipality mayor Moses Maluleke.
It is alleged that on January 16, Manwadu, 46, was shot and killed by the accused, who was with an unknown accomplice as he arrived home in Thohoyandou.
Manwadu had just got out his vehicle to open the gate when he was attacked, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.
Apart from these two murders, Munyai, is also linked to a number of crimes, including a house robbery at Tswinga village and a business robbery of Mount Rida Hotel, both in Thohoyandou.
The case was postponed until Friday for the accused to secure a legal representative. He will remain in custody.
TimesLIVE
Man linked to two murder cases, robberies in Limpopo appears in court
Image: NPA Communications.
