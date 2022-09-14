Addressing the portfolio committee on home affairs, Motsoaledi said the claims were not true.
Motsoaledi denies claims home affairs is running out of money ahead of ZEP court case
Image: Freddy Mavunda.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has denied claims circulating online that his department has run out of money as the legal battle around Zimbabwean exemption permits (ZEP) rages on.
The claim was circulated by advocate Simba Chitando, a lawyer representing ZEP holders, alleging Motsoaledi asked him for R200,000.
“Dr Motsoaledi has run out of money, which explains why he asked me for R200,000. I refused to give him my money.
“This after he received hundred of millions from ZEP holders, which he and VFS [Visa Facilitation Services] refuse to account for. Now he wants the court day moved. Shocking,” said Chitando.
Addressing the portfolio committee on home affairs, Motsoaledi said the claims were not true.
“I’m sure many of you have seen a tweet, which I also saw this morning, where they are saying we ran out of money so we are running away from this court case. We are not,” said Motsoaledi.
“What has happened is that we have written to the Pretoria high court in view of the extension I made. Certain papers have been required from us, certain new affidavits need to be written and we believed the dates that have been agreed upon will no longer be possible.”
According to Motsoaledi, the court date cannot be changed without calling a meeting with all parties involved.
“Any party to this type of court case can do that, but before the judge finalises whether they accept to change the dates, all parties are called together in a meeting.
“It has nothing to do with money or incompetence, as I have seen in the tweet. It is court processes that are normal when matters like this are being prepared in court,” he said.
The court case by the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation and Helen Suzman Foundation will be heard in October.
ZEP holders illegally in SA will be punished
Motsoaledi said ZEP holders who do not apply to be in SA legally will be dealt with in the same way government deals with illegal immigrants.
To date 4,000 of the around 178,000 holders have applied for visas to legalise their stays in SA.
“The ball is in their court, not in the government’s court. We will deal with them the same way we deal with someone who is in the country illegally and overstayed. There is punishment for that,” he said.
Motsoaledi told the Sunday Times: “I wouldn’t say they’re showing us the middle finger. I’d say they have been convinced by these court cases that they shouldn’t bother [applying] because they believe this matter is going to be thrown out by the courts.”
