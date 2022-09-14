Parliament later said the committee had accepted Mpofu's postponement request and confirmed that some members had called for an investigation into Mpofu's conduct.
POLL | Should Dali Mpofu be disciplined for his public protector hearing outburst?
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Advocate Dali Mpofu's comments to Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi have sparked backlash and fierce debate.
Mpofu is representing the suspended public protector in the parliamentary inquiry and this week called for a postponement, saying Mkhwebane had fallen ill.
When the request was denied, Mpofu lambasted Dyantyi.
“The only reason I’m tolerating what you’re doing to me is for the interest of the client, otherwise you’re not entitled to abuse me like you’re abusing me.
“I’m senior to you in many ways, not just in age, and you know it. You have no right to abuse me, but it’s fine. You’ve got the power now, you can exercise it, but you will pay one day,” he said.
When asked if he was threatening Dyantyi, Mpofu said. “Yeah. Actually it’s not a threat. As I said, it’s a promise.”
Mpofu's outburst drew mixed reactions, with some backing the advocate and others claiming he lacked decorum.
Taking to social media after the incident, Mpofu said: “In more than 35 years in the legal profession I have never heard of even the most hardened criminal being tried in his or her absence after producing a genuine reason and medical certificate. I suppose there’s always a first time. Cry the beloved country.”
Parliament later said the committee had accepted Mpofu's postponement request and confirmed that some members had called for an investigation into Mpofu's conduct.
“Some members of the committee requested that an investigation in terms of the Powers and Privileges Act should be considered regarding the perceived threat, arguing that no MP may be threatened while conducting their duties.
“Committee members said there is no need for intimidation or insults; the work of the committee must continue without fear or favour.”
Public Interest SA said it was “deeply troubled” at the “shameful and intolerable” incident.
“Advocate Dali Mpofu’s unprofessional and downright disrespectful conduct, particularly his threat to 'deal' with the chairperson of the committee, Richard Dyantyi, is an attack on the people of SA. Such primal behaviour doesn’t belong in constitutional forums designed to advance our democracy.”
