×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

POLL | Should Dali Mpofu be disciplined for his public protector hearing outburst?

14 September 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Dali Mpofu's comments drew outrage and calls for an investigation.
Dali Mpofu's comments drew outrage and calls for an investigation.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Advocate Dali Mpofu's comments to Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi have sparked backlash and fierce debate.

Mpofu is representing the suspended public protector in the parliamentary inquiry and this week called for a postponement, saying Mkhwebane had fallen ill.

When the request was denied, Mpofu lambasted Dyantyi.

The only reason I’m tolerating what you’re doing to me is for the interest of the client, otherwise you’re not entitled to abuse me like you’re abusing me.

“I’m senior to you in many ways, not just in age, and you know it. You have no right to abuse me, but it’s fine. You’ve got the power now, you can exercise it, but you will pay one day,” he said.

When asked if he was threatening Dyantyi, Mpofu said. “Yeah. Actually it’s not a threat. As I said, it’s a promise.” 

Mpofu's outburst drew mixed reactions, with some backing the advocate and others claiming he lacked decorum.

Taking to social media after the incident, Mpofu said: “In more than 35 years in the legal profession I have never heard of even the most hardened criminal being tried in his or her absence after producing a genuine reason and medical certificate. I suppose there’s always a first time. Cry the beloved country.”

Parliament later said the committee had accepted Mpofu's postponement request and confirmed that some members had called for an investigation into Mpofu's conduct.

“Some members of the committee requested that an investigation in terms of the Powers and Privileges Act should be considered regarding the perceived threat, arguing that no MP may be threatened while conducting their duties.

“Committee members said there is no need for intimidation or insults; the work of the committee must continue without fear or favour.”

Public Interest SA said it was “deeply troubled” at the “shameful and intolerable” incident.

“Advocate Dali Mpofu’s unprofessional and downright disrespectful conduct, particularly his threat to 'deal' with the chairperson of the committee, Richard Dyantyi, is an attack on the people of SA. Such primal behaviour doesn’t belong in constitutional forums designed to advance our democracy.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | ‘You will pay one day’ — Mpofu threatens Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry chairperson

"You have no right to abuse me, but it’s fine. You’ve got the power now, you can exercise it, but you will pay one day,” Mpofu told committee chair ...
News
5 hours ago

LISTEN | Where things stand for Mkhwebane

Despite a high court ruling that her suspension is invalid, the fight is not over for suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as court battles ...
News
1 day ago

In Mpofu we trust: Public protector and Zuma play for time

It seems advocate Dali Mpofu may have bitten off more than he can chew, defending suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and former president ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | ‘Shut up, I’m not your little boy,’ Mpofu tells DA MP

When MPs posed questions to a witness, Mpofu told the DA’s Mileham to shut up and reminded the chair that "this is not a shebeen".
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zimbabweans ‘not bothering’ to apply for visas: Aaron Motsoaledi News
  2. Gcaleka enters the fray in Mkhwebane’s bid to return to work News
  3. Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA News
  4. Mhlathuze Water millions allegedly went into building mansions for CEO and ... News
  5. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News

Latest Videos

War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry
'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...