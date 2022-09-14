Buthelezi said the gathering at KwaKhangelamankengane on that occasion was larger than any witnessed before, even during the reign of the king’s father and grandfather, said Buthelezi.
Prince Simakade is said to have performed his own ceremony where he too entered the royal kraal. Buthelezi labelled the act as illegitimate.
“In light of all this, it is clear that Prince Simakade has acted illegally by performing a separate Ukungena Esibayeni ceremony in the dead of night at Enyokeni Royal Palace, and by subsequently declaring himself the King of the Zulu Nation. Moreover this action at Enyokeni Royal Palace was an act of trespassing, as all the Royal Palaces are under the authority of His Majesty King MisuZulu kaZwelithini.
“I have taken note of a letter written by Prince Mxolisi kaBhekuzulu on behalf of Prince Simakade to the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, threatening bloodshed should the annual Reed Dance Ceremony at Enyokeni Royal Palace go ahead on Saturday 17 September 2022. I have referred this matter to the minister of police,” Buthelezi said.
He said the debacle was tainting the processes which were under way.
“It is a tremendous pity that Prince Simakade continues these attempts to change the facts of reality, for it creates discomfort in the Zulu Nation on behalf of His Majesty our King,” Buthelezi said.
Zulu king's coronation date set as rival prince heads to court to stop it
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu's coronation has been set down for next month.
The event will take place at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on October 29, says the royal palace.
“On behalf of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, it gives me great pleasure to announce the date for the handing over of the certificate by the President of the Republic to the King of the Zulu Nation,” said the statement.
The palace said it would convey further details later as preparations are under way.
Last month, a traditional coronation ceremony was performed for the king at KwaKhangela Mankengane Palace in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.
The event went on without hindrance despite there being an ongoing battle for the throne as a faction of the royal house is backing Prince Simakade's ascension.
On Wednesday, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu kingdom, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, revealed that the battle was still ongoing.
“Today two files of documents have been delivered to my home of KwaPhindangene alerting me to the fact that Prince Simakade Zulu has instituted litigation in the Pretoria high court in a bid to have himself declared king,” said Buthelezi.
“In due course, these documents will be considered by my lawyers and a response will be provided, as necessary. However, I wish to make my position on this matter very clear, as it has not changed.
“His Majesty King MisuZulu kaZwelithini has already been declared the undisputed rightful heir and successor to the throne of his late father, King Goodwill Zweltihini kaBhekuzulu. He was appointed through the late King’s will, which appointed the late King’s Great Wife as Regent, reinforcing what was already well established; that his heir and successor would emanate from the House of Her Majesty the Regent.
“From the moment of the reading Her Majesty the Regent’s will, which appointed Prince Misuzulu kaZwelthini, His Majesty King Misuzulu became the de facto King of the Zulu Nation.
“When a small faction of the royal family disputed this matter, the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, on the instruction of [President Cyril Ramaphosa], established a panel to engage with the Zulu royal family; and the panel provided its report to the President.
“On this basis, in accordance with the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019, on March 17 2022 the President declared His Majesty King MisuZulu kaZwelithini the King of the Zulu Nation. This was formally gazetted, making His Majesty not only the de facto but also the de jure King of the Zulu Nation.
“None of the litigation brought to stop His Majesty’s ascension to throne has been successful,” said Buthelezi.
He highlighted the importance of last month's ceremony in which the king entered the royal kraal.
