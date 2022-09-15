×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

King Misuzulu's rival cancels briefing on reed dance threats

15 September 2022 - 12:08 By TIMES LIVE
Prince Simakade Zulu kaZwelithini was scheduled to host a briefing on security concerns ahead of the upcoming reed dance at Enyokeni palace. File photo.
Prince Simakade Zulu kaZwelithini was scheduled to host a briefing on security concerns ahead of the upcoming reed dance at Enyokeni palace. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s rival, Prince Simakade, who is engaged in a legal succession battle for the Zulu throne, has cancelled a briefing on threats to disrupt the reed dance ceremony at the weekend.

Some supporters of the Zulu royal family say Prince Simakade is their preferred king and should preside over the event at the Enyokeni palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Preparations by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government and King Misuzulu’s royal household for the event are at an advanced stage.

Prince Simakade said in a statement he would host a briefing at the palace on Thursday after a meeting of the royal security cluster revealed certain factions may disrupt the plans to host the reed dance.

However, a short while later the briefing was cancelled without reason.

The contesting royal instituted litigation in the Pretoria high court this week to have himself declared head of the Zulu nation.

Zulu king's coronation date set as rival prince heads to court to stop it

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu's  coronation has been set down for next month.
News
19 hours ago

Prince Simakade was introduced to the ancestors at Enyokeni palace a week before King Misuzulu’s faction conducted a similar ceremony at KwaKhangelamankengane palace.

Earlier this month, Prince Mxolisi KaBhekuzulu wrote to KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to stop the event from going ahead at the Enyokeni palace, saying the gathering could lead to confrontations which may result in bloodshed.

Prince Mxolisi said some members of the family did not recognise King Misuzulu and recognised Prince Simakade as the legitimate heir. He said after President Cyril Ramaphosa officially issued a notice recognising King Misuzulu, their lawyer contacted the presidency to inform him of their objection.

Dube-Ncube has confirmed the letter from the royal family but said she would not comment on matters pertaining to the succession battle.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Battle for Zulu throne could reach boiling point at reed dance

Supporters of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s opponent, Prince Simakade, have vowed that their preferred king is the only one who will preside over the ...
News
4 days ago

MAKHUDU SEFARA | This is how you press a prince’s buttons: simple words

Our leaders need to accept that criticism comes with the territory, instead organising marches when they’re called out in the media
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

Ramaphosa, Zulu king, Mandela Foundation send condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the government and people of SA, expressed his profound and sincere condolences to King Charles on the ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Pseudo royalty must get off their high horses and get a job

It is inexplicable that political parties and unions that champion the poor sit by as billions of taxpayer’s money is allocated to so-called royalty
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry