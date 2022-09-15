Prince Simakade was introduced to the ancestors at Enyokeni palace a week before King Misuzulu’s faction conducted a similar ceremony at KwaKhangelamankengane palace.
Earlier this month, Prince Mxolisi KaBhekuzulu wrote to KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to stop the event from going ahead at the Enyokeni palace, saying the gathering could lead to confrontations which may result in bloodshed.
Prince Mxolisi said some members of the family did not recognise King Misuzulu and recognised Prince Simakade as the legitimate heir. He said after President Cyril Ramaphosa officially issued a notice recognising King Misuzulu, their lawyer contacted the presidency to inform him of their objection.
Dube-Ncube has confirmed the letter from the royal family but said she would not comment on matters pertaining to the succession battle.
King Misuzulu's rival cancels briefing on reed dance threats
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s rival, Prince Simakade, who is engaged in a legal succession battle for the Zulu throne, has cancelled a briefing on threats to disrupt the reed dance ceremony at the weekend.
Some supporters of the Zulu royal family say Prince Simakade is their preferred king and should preside over the event at the Enyokeni palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Preparations by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government and King Misuzulu’s royal household for the event are at an advanced stage.
Prince Simakade said in a statement he would host a briefing at the palace on Thursday after a meeting of the royal security cluster revealed certain factions may disrupt the plans to host the reed dance.
However, a short while later the briefing was cancelled without reason.
The contesting royal instituted litigation in the Pretoria high court this week to have himself declared head of the Zulu nation.
Zulu king's coronation date set as rival prince heads to court to stop it
