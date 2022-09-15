×

South Africa

KZN hitmen on the run after police thwart 'hit' at Durban school

Driver of getaway car dies after shootout with cops

15 September 2022 - 11:05
A quick response to a tipoff helped police in Durban thwart a possible hit outside a school in Newlands East on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

The getaway driver for two alleged hitmen was killed when police in Durban thwarted a possible hit that was set to take place outside a school in Newlands East on Wednesday. 

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said members of the provincial vehicle and trio task team sprung into action after local police received information about a possible hit to be carried out at a school in the area.

“While police officers were patrolling the area they spotted the vehicle used by the hitmen. Police officers who attempted to pull the vehicle over were met with gunfire from the occupants of the vehicle.

“Following a shootout, the suspects fled in their vehicle, with police officers in pursuit. When the men were cornered at a dead-end, two suspects alighted from the vehicle and fled into the bushes.”

He said the driver of the vehicle died due to injuries sustained during the shootout.

Police recovered an automatic rifle, two pistols, a pair of two-way radios and 40 rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s vehicle.

“An investigation is underway to establish the identities of the two men who fled so that they can be brought to book. Police at Newlands East are investigating cases of attempted murder as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition against the men.”

