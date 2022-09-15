Mabuza was in parliament on Thursday afternoon to answer questions from MPs. He said Eskom is in safe hands and privatisation of the utility is not an option.
While SA faces ongoing load-shedding, he said Eskom is stabilising power stations to restore a reliable electricity supply accessible to all.
He said government is on track to give the land to the people.
LISTEN | Mabuza promises reliable electricity supply, says government is ‘taking land back’
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Deputy president David Mabuza says all options have been considered and government remains the only instrument to ensure a reliable electricity supply and to “taking the land back to the people”.
Listen:
