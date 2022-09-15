Longwe Twala brought the gun that killed Meyiwa, but Kelly Khumalo pulled the trigger, says defence

Cross-examining Meyiwa's best friend, Tumelo Madlala, in the high court in Pretoria on Thursday, Thobane said there was a witness who would testify that there was a fight before Meyiwa was shot and people were heard arguing.

Madlala was among those who were present in the house that night.

“That's a lie. The witness can come forward and testify,” said Madlala.

He remained adamant that what he told the court was what he saw that night. It was his version that he, Meyiwa, Longwe, Mthokozi Twala, Kelly Khumalo, her sister Zandi, their mother Ntombi and Kelly's two minor children were in the house that evening when two intruders burst in, demanding their valuables.

It was Madlala's version that Longwe had bolted out of the house, Kelly had run to the bedroom and Zandi and her mother had beaten one of the accused while Meyiwa wrestled with another.

The gunshot went off and Meyiwa was injured as the attackers fled.

“I was in the house, I never saw [the fight],” Madlala said.