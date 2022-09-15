×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mining industry sets R50m target for Jagersfontein relief fund

Satellite images show extent of damage

15 September 2022 - 07:44 By TimesLIVE
Sylvia Moahlodi salvages family belongings after their house was damaged by the mudslide from the Jagersfontein mine dam on Sunday morning, leaving the small township of Charlesville in ruins.
Sylvia Moahlodi salvages family belongings after their house was damaged by the mudslide from the Jagersfontein mine dam on Sunday morning, leaving the small township of Charlesville in ruins.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Minerals Council has launched an internal emergency relief fund for its members to contribute towards urgent humanitarian assistance at Jagersfontein, the cleanup of the affected area and reconstruction of infrastructure.

The collapse of the tailings dam in the Free State town on Sunday resulted in one death, two people still in hospital and injuries to nearly 100 people, as well as damage to 35 dwellings and extensive infrastructural damage.

The council said its president Nolitha Fakude, CEO Roger Baxter and senior executives have been in regular engagement with mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe, chief inspector of mines David Msiza and the department director-general Jacob Mbele.

While the owners of the Jagersfontein assets are not Minerals Council members, the council said, it sent a senior technical team to the site on Monday to assess the damage. Fakude also visited the site on Tuesday with Mantashe.

“Based on our assessment of the situation, we believe urgent steps must be implemented to provide emergency assistance, including contributing funds to provide food aid and shelter, to assist in the cleanup and contribute to some rebuilding for those affected by the disaster,” she said.

The Minerals Council has set a target of R50m for the Jagersfontein relief fund, requesting contributions from its member companies and associations.

The SA National Space Agency has released satellite data to aid authorities and businesses in disaster response efforts. See the before and after images here:

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE:

SPCA offers shelter for animals affected by Jagersfontein mudslide after more than 500 died

On the first day of the rescue, the SPCA said it was able to assist 69 dogs, 39 cats, three pigs, 102 chickens, two cows and 19 geese.
News
20 hours ago

Inquiry to be established to probe what led to Jagersfontein dam collapse

A formal inquiry will be established to look into the disaster in Jagersfontein which left many people displaced and at least one person dead.
News
1 day ago

Household items swept away: Jagersfontein survivors count their losses

Survivors of the Jagersfontein mine dam collapse have described their shock at watching all their possessions being swept away by sludge, leaving ...
News
1 day ago

Jagersfontein spill: new health hazards loom

Raw sewage is heading towards dams supplying small Free State towns.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa visits Jagersfontein, promises support to those affected

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised government will focus on restoring the livelihoods of people affected when a tailings dam wall collapsed in ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry