South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa's friend Tumelo Madlala continues his testimony

15 September 2022 - 10:22 By TimesLIVE

Senzo Meyiwa’s friend Tumelo Madlala is expected to continue with his testimony at the trial of five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

On Wednesday, Madlala told the court one of the intruders who barged into the Vosloorus house where the Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down in October 2014 is in the Pretoria high court dock.

LISTEN | Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend recalls rushing him to hospital

TimesLIVE

