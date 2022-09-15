Witness identifies 'robber' who wrestled with Senzo Meyiwa

Witness Tumelo Madlala has identified a former miner as the man who wrestled with Senzo Meyiwa on the night of the soccer goalie's murder.
Madlala on Thursday pointed out the second accused, Bongani Ntanzi, saying he was the second intruder who entered the Vosloorus house in October 2014, demanding cash and cellphones, and was pinned against the wall by Meyiwa.
He previously testified he was not in the room when the gun was fired and so could not personally identify who pulled the trigger.
Ntanzi, from Rustenburg in the North West, was previously employed at Sibanye Gold.
Madlala told the Pretoria high court he recognised the man when he saw him in court.
“In my [pre-trial witness] statement I explained if I were to see the person, I would be able to point the person out.
“What I am doing, I am doing for Senzo,” he said.
“I am here telling something I know happened in my presence. If you have seen someone before, if you meet the person again, it won't be difficult for you to recognise the person. And I wouldn't lie about a person in a matter like this.”
The other accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have pleaded not guilty.
