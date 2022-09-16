A Northern Cape man who raped his 15-year-old sister in March has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
The incident happened when the 29-year-old man was with his sister at their parents’ home in Lime Acres. The parents were away for the weekend.
On Thursday, in addition to the life sentence, the Postmasburg regional court ordered that his name be added to the National Sexual Offences Register.
Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola praised the work of warrant officer Debora Bob which resulted in the successful prosecution.
“The sentence shall serve as a deterrence to those who perpetuate the scourge of gender-based violence and also to restore the confidence of the public in the justice system,” Otola said.
Brother who raped his sister, 15, gets life imprisonment
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
