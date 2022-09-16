Here’s how food ‘waste’ is feeding those who cannot afford it

The food redistribution organisation FoodForward SA (FFSA) is attempting to put a stop to wasting food by launching a campaign to raise awareness.
In recognition of the upcoming International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, the organisation has launched “Repurpose the surplus”, a campaign to raise awareness about SA’s dire food insecurity crisis and how it can be solved.
According to a recent report by the environment, forestry and fisheries department, more than 10-million tonnes of quality food is lost or wasted throughout the supply chain annually.
This amounts to about a third of all food produced in the country. It's estimated about 30-million people lack regular access to enough safe and nutritious food due to unavailability or being unable to afford it.
Surplus food is quality food
FoodForward SA said consumers have the perception that food loss and waste are only expired and rotten foods.
It estimates that on average SA households throw away 6kg of perfectly edible food per week.
“The obscene amount of food ‘waste’, or rather surplus food, presents a massive opportunity to curb food insecurity while saving the environment. Grocery products that may not be good enough to sell, but are good enough to eat, are good enough to donate,” said Andy du Plessis, MD of FFSA.
How to repurpose the surplus
Du Plessis said by repurposing the surplus, good quality food can be recovered and redistributed to vulnerable people who don’t have access to or cannot afford a nutritious meal.
“Surplus food is quality food and is not substandard,” he said.
FFSA provides meals to more than 950,000 people in disadvantaged communities across the country.
“It is our mission to ensure all South Africans can lead healthy, productive lives, and that starts by supporting people with reliable access to nutritious food,” said Du Plessis.
Food donations policy
Du Plessis said the only viable option in the short term to achieve food security is a food donations policy.
“We are planning to present policy recommendations to the office of the president for consideration as a viable solution to address food insecurity at scale,” he said
FoodForward SA, together with the Global Food Banking Network , the Consumer Goods Council of SA and the Harvard Law School’s Food Law and Policy Clinic, drafted recommendations for a food donations policy atlas for SA.
“The draft outline covers three key areas relevant to food donations,” said Du Plessis.
“These include food safety for donations, liability protection for food donors and tax incentives and government grants. Each of these works together to ensure no-one has to experience the pain of food insecurity.”
