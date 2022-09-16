×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA wants Ramaphosa to declare the queen's funeral a holiday

16 September 2022 - 10:53
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in the UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in the UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Image: GCIS

SA has pleaded with President Cyril to declare Monday a public holiday, as some parts of the world have done, to mark Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The British monarch died last week and will have a state funeral on Monday at the Palace of Westminster, London.

In some parts of the world, business will close to observe the funeral set to take place at 11am.

Ramaphosa will attend, alongside many other world leaders.

The presidency said Ramaphosa will embark on a “working visit to the US and the UK to respectively build relations with SA's third largest trade partner”.

“On Saturday, September 17, President Ramaphosa will travel from Washington DC to London to attend events associated with the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“After his arrival in London on Sunday, September 18, the president will attend the king’s reception — a reception hosted by His Majesty King Charles III in honour of heads of state and government and guests invited to attend the state funeral service — at Buckingham Palace.

“On Monday, September 19, the president will be among world leaders attending the state funeral service for Her Majesty The Queen at Westminster Abbey, London.”

After the funeral, Ramaphosa will attend a reception for heads of state and government and other guests in the precincts of Westminster Abbey, hosted by UK foreign secretary James Cleverly.

On social media, many said as Ramaphosa was attending the proceedings in London, he should make it a public holiday to allow the country to observe the funeral.

Some joked that if the country does not get a public holiday, it will appear as if it is not devastated.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | ‘Why be an EFF when you can be a Herman’ — Coconut Kelz’s hilarious tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

“First of all, Queen Elizabeth was a servant of the people, not in the way her servants are servants but still,” joked Kelz.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Ramaphosa off to the UK for British Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be attending the funeral of the late queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Queen Elizabeth II.
Politics
1 day ago

Tea bag 'used by Queen Elizabeth in 1998' sells for R204k

While some mourn Queen Elizabeth II's death, others are cashing in online selling bizarre items.
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...