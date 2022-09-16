The trial of five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
On Thursday defence attorney Tshepo Thobane alleged Meyiwa was not only involved with Kelly Khumalo but was also having an affair with her sister Zandi.
This emerged during the cross-examination of Meyiwa’s friend, Tumelo Madlala.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
