×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

16 September 2022 - 10:12 By TIMESLIVE

The trial of five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

On Thursday defence attorney Tshepo Thobane alleged Meyiwa was not only involved with Kelly Khumalo but was also having an affair with her sister Zandi. 

This emerged during the cross-examination of Meyiwa’s friend, Tumelo Madlala.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Longwe Twala brought the gun that killed Meyiwa, but Kelly Khumalo pulled the trigger, says defence

It was Longwe Twala who brought the gun that killed Senzo Meyiwa into the Khumalo's Vosloorus home in October 2014 but it was Meyiwa's girlfriend, ...
News
14 hours ago

Shocking allegations that Meyiwa had affair with Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandi

The high court in Pretoria on Wednesday heard shocking allegations that murdered football star Senso Meyiwa was not only involved with Kelly Khumalo ...
News
19 hours ago

LISTEN | Witness identifies 'robber' who wrestled with Senzo Meyiwa

Witness Tumelo Madlala has identified a former miner as the man who wrestled with Senzo Meyiwa on the night of the soccer goalie's murder.
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...