“I think I responded with maximum restraint. I begged the man. You can see I said to him more than 10 times, ‘Chairperson, why are you shouting at me? Please relax. Don’t shout at me. I am here because I don’t want to disrespect you. Please excuse us so we can leave and we are not seen to be disrespecting you’.”
Speaking on Power 98.7, Dyantyi said threats from Mkhwebane’s legal team would not stop the inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
Parliament later said the committee had accepted Mpofu’s postponement request and confirmed some members had called for an investigation into Mpofu’s conduct.
“Some members of the committee requested an investigation in terms of the Powers and Privileges Act should be considered regarding the perceived threat, arguing that no MP may be threatened while conducting their duties.
“Committee members said there is no need for intimidation or insults. The work of the committee must continue without fear or favour.”
TimesLIVE asked readers what they thought about the outburst.
Most (84%) said Mpofu should be disciplined because he “acted like a spoilt child”, 9% said he was calling out injustice, and 6% said it should be left to parliament to investigate.
What you said: Mpofu should be disciplined for his outburst
Image: Veli Nhlapo
TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on advocate Dali Mpofu’s threat towards section 194 inquiry chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi.
Mpofu, who is representing suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the inquiry, this week threatened Dyantyi for his refusal to postpone the sitting of the inquiry when Mkhwebane fell sick.
During a heated exchange, Mpofu told Dyantyi he would “regret” his conduct towards him.
“The only reason I’m tolerating what you’re doing to me is for the interest of the client, otherwise you’re not entitled to abuse me like you’re abusing me.
“I’m senior to you in many ways, not just in age, and you know it. You have no right to abuse me, but it’s fine. You’ve got the power now, you can exercise it, but you will pay one day,” said Mpofu.
When asked if he was threatening Dyantyi, Mpofu said. “Yeah. Actually it’s not a threat. As I said, it’s a promise.”
Mpofu told 702 his threat was retaliation for “unwarranted abuse” he had been suffering.
He said his threat meant his legal team will lodge a recusal application against Dyantyi.
“I think I responded with maximum restraint. I begged the man. You can see I said to him more than 10 times, ‘Chairperson, why are you shouting at me? Please relax. Don’t shout at me. I am here because I don’t want to disrespect you. Please excuse us so we can leave and we are not seen to be disrespecting you’.”
Speaking on Power 98.7, Dyantyi said threats from Mkhwebane’s legal team would not stop the inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
Parliament later said the committee had accepted Mpofu’s postponement request and confirmed some members had called for an investigation into Mpofu’s conduct.
“Some members of the committee requested an investigation in terms of the Powers and Privileges Act should be considered regarding the perceived threat, arguing that no MP may be threatened while conducting their duties.
“Committee members said there is no need for intimidation or insults. The work of the committee must continue without fear or favour.”
TimesLIVE asked readers what they thought about the outburst.
Most (84%) said Mpofu should be disciplined because he “acted like a spoilt child”, 9% said he was calling out injustice, and 6% said it should be left to parliament to investigate.
The debate continued on social media.
“Dali has treated others disrespectfully in the past. Now he can't take it when it is done to him. This runs in the EFF. Remember Juju [EFF leader Julius Malema] has insulted and disrespected many people before. Now the same Juju is running to court because Kenny [Kunene] called him a cockroach. They act childishly, foolishly and cowardly,” said Mabasaa Mabasa.
King Azania said Mpfou’s outburst was justified, adding “MPs abuse power”.
Gerrit Jordaan said: “Dali Mpofu is a disgrace to the legal profession, and for mankind.
“He should be disbarred. Unfortunately, the legal profession in SA's representative body, the LPC [], is letting themselves be bullied by Mpofu and all those who brings politics into the profession.”
READ MORE:
'I begged him more than 10 times to stop shouting at me': Mpofu defends outburst
WATCH | ‘You will pay one day’ — Mpofu threatens Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry chairperson
LISTEN | MPs want Mpofu probed for threatening Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry chair
TOM EATON | Beware: Dali doesn’t threaten, he makes promises
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos