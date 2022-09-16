×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

What you said: Mpofu should be disciplined for his outburst

16 September 2022 - 08:39
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Advocate Dali Mpofu's comments drew outrage and calls for an investigation. File photo.
Advocate Dali Mpofu's comments drew outrage and calls for an investigation. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on advocate Dali Mpofu’s threat towards section 194 inquiry chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi.

Mpofu, who is representing suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the inquiry, this week threatened Dyantyi for his refusal to postpone the sitting of the inquiry when Mkhwebane fell sick.

During a heated exchange, Mpofu told Dyantyi he would “regret” his conduct towards him.

“The only reason I’m tolerating what you’re doing to me is for the interest of the client, otherwise you’re not entitled to abuse me like you’re abusing me.

“I’m senior to you in many ways, not just in age, and you know it. You have no right to abuse me, but it’s fine. You’ve got the power now, you can exercise it, but you will pay one day,” said Mpofu.

When asked if he was threatening Dyantyi, Mpofu said. “Yeah. Actually it’s not a threat. As I said, it’s a promise.” 

Mpofu told 702 his threat was retaliation for “unwarranted abuse” he had been suffering.

He said his threat meant his legal team will lodge a recusal application against Dyantyi.

“I think I responded with maximum restraint. I begged the man. You can see I said to him more than 10 times, ‘Chairperson, why are you shouting at me? Please relax. Don’t shout at me. I am here because I don’t want to disrespect you. Please excuse us so we can leave and we are not seen to be disrespecting you’.”

Speaking on Power 98.7, Dyantyi said threats from Mkhwebane’s legal team would not stop the inquiry into her fitness to hold office. 

Parliament later said the committee had accepted Mpofu’s postponement request and confirmed some members had called for an investigation into Mpofu’s conduct.

“Some members of the committee requested an investigation in terms of the Powers and Privileges Act should be considered regarding the perceived threat, arguing that no MP may be threatened while conducting their duties.

“Committee members said there is no need for intimidation or insults. The work of the committee must continue without fear or favour.”

TimesLIVE asked readers what they thought about the outburst.

Most (84%) said Mpofu should be disciplined because he “acted like a spoilt child”, 9% said he was calling out injustice, and 6% said it should be left to parliament to investigate.

The debate continued on social media.

Dali has treated others disrespectfully in the past. Now he can't take it when it is done to him. This runs in the EFF. Remember Juju [EFF leader Julius Malema] has insulted and disrespected many people before. Now the same Juju is running to court because Kenny [Kunene] called him a cockroach. They act childishly, foolishly and cowardly,” said Mabasaa Mabasa.

King Azania said Mpfou’s outburst was justified, adding “MPs abuse power”.

Gerrit Jordaan said: “Dali Mpofu is a disgrace to the legal profession, and for mankind.

“He should be disbarred. Unfortunately, the legal profession in SA's representative body, the LPC [], is letting themselves be bullied by Mpofu and all those who brings politics into the profession.”

READ MORE:

'I begged him more than 10 times to stop shouting at me': Mpofu defends outburst

Advocate Dali Mpofu says his altercation with section 194 inquiry chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi was a reaction to constant "abuse" he has been ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘You will pay one day’ — Mpofu threatens Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry chairperson

"You have no right to abuse me, but it’s fine. You’ve got the power now, you can exercise it, but you will pay one day,” Mpofu told committee chair ...
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | MPs want Mpofu probed for threatening Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry chair

The suspended public protector's counsel told Qubudile Dyantyi he would pay for being unfair.
Politics
1 day ago

TOM EATON | Beware: Dali doesn’t threaten, he makes promises

And when you’re defending Busisiwe Mkhwebane, those promises don’t come cheap
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...