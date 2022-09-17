×

South Africa

Cape's penguin tourism under threat after avian flu outbreak

17 September 2022 - 10:08
African penguins at Boulders Beach in Simon's Town are a major tourist attraction. But an outbreak of avian flu at this tourist site poses threat to a population of about 3000 penguins.
Image: 123RF/toiletroom

Environmental authorities in the Western Cape have warned the public not to approach or handle seabirds after four new cases of avian flu were detected in one of the popular tourist sites, the Boulders Penguin Colony in Simon's Town.

Western Cape MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell said he supports the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) in its call to the public “not to approach, touch or handle seabirds” after the detection of the four new cases.

According to the TMNP statement on Friday, a further seven cases are suspected.

“Our disaster management centre has been alerted of these new cases. Avian influenza holds almost no risk to humans, but if transmitted from wild seabirds to poultry flocks, poses a great risk to the agricultural sector,” Bredell said.

There are about 3,000 penguins at Boulders under threat from the highly pathogenic avian influenza, which is spread between birds mainly through faeces and other body excretions, and by humans who handle sick birds.

African penguins endangered by shipping noise in Algoa Bay

The already endangered African penguin is being driven away from its natural habitat off the east coast of South Africa due to noise from ship ...
1 month ago

According to TMNP, the Boulders colony will not be closed to visitors at this stage, but the public is asked to stay on the designated boardwalks and report any sick-looking or dead birds to the TMNP management at or to the SA Foundation For The Conservation Of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB). Alternatively, the penguin rangers can be contacted at 064 844 9075.

Bredell said earlier this year the provincial government had donated R300,000 to SANCCOB “specifically towards supporting its work with testing seabirds for avian influenza”.

Officials said the latest strain of avian influenza is similar to that detected among a range of wild seabirds, including Cape cormorants and common terns, since May last year after a similar outbreak in 2018 killed hundreds of endangered penguins and other birds.

