×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hawks arrest man linked to killing of cop at barber shop

17 September 2022 - 17:54
The Hawks have arrested a man suspected to be behind the killing of cop who was shot and killed while cutting his hair at a barber shop in Bramley last month. File photo.
The Hawks have arrested a man suspected to be behind the killing of cop who was shot and killed while cutting his hair at a barber shop in Bramley last month. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit has arrested a 55-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of an off-duty policeman in Bramley View, Johannesburg, on August 26.

Warrant Officer Soldier Charles Mgimba, 51, T was at a street barber shop on the corner of Keefe and Vangelder streets when an unknown gunman shot him in the forehead.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said a vehicle suspected to have been a getaway vehicle was traced to the same neighbourhood.

“On Thursday, September 15, a multidisciplinary operation was conducted, led by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, in concert with K9, Metro Police, Local Criminal Record Centre and Saturated Unit. The suspect was consequently arrested at his residence. A firearm suspected to have been used in the incident was also seized, it is now a subject of a ballistic inquiry pending further details,” Ramovha said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Alexander magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Alleged cop killer appears in Durban court

A man arrested in connection with the murder of an off-duty policeman appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
News
3 days ago

Illegal miner gets life and 103 years for killing metro cop in shoot-out

An illegal miner who shot dead an Ekurhuleni metro police officer, Johannes Jacobus van der Linde, in June last year was on Tuesday sentenced to life ...
News
4 days ago

Police officer, two suspects killed in Ngcobo gun battle

A dramatic shoot-out left an Eastern Cape  police officer and two suspects dead as cops foiled an armed robbery at a retail chain store in Ngcobo, in ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Gauteng cop shot dead while having haircut at street barber South Africa

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death