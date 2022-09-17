×

R101 in Midrand partially closed to allow work on overhead power line

17 September 2022 - 12:27
Gauteng traffic police say they will monitor and direct traffic along the R101 Road in Midrand, where the road is partially closed to allow contractors to work on the overhead powerline.Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Iuliia Mikhalitskaia
Gauteng traffic police say they will monitor and direct traffic along the R101 Road in Midrand, where the road is partially closed to allow contractors to work on the overhead powerline.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The R101 (Pretoria Main Road) in Midrand will be partially closed on Saturday and Sunday to allow work on the overhead power line at the corner of the R101 and Allandale roads. 

According to the spokesperson for the Gauteng traffic police, Sello Maremane, the partial road closure commenced on Saturday at 8am until 5pm on Sunday to allow work that involves dismantling the overhead power conductor and installing a new one to supply the electricity in the area. 

Maremane said Gauteng traffic police will monitor and control traffic at the affected section of the road and called on motorists to adhere to the road closure alert.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police urge motorists along the R101 Road to make use of alternative routes and a detour via Bridal Veli Road, about 2km from the freeway. We urge motorists to plan their trips well in advance, exercising extreme caution and adhering to the general speed limit,” Maremane said. 

“Road users are advised to obtain real-time traffic information and route status updates during the scheduled partial road closure.”

