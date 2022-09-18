×

South Africa

Durban cop shot and injured in Queensburgh

18 September 2022 - 19:45
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The shooting occurred just after 6pm in Stella Road.
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET

A policeman was critically injured in a shooting in Durban on Sunday night.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the shooting occurred just after 6pm in Stella Road.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that an adult male had been critically injured in a shooting incident. He had sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and was stabilised on the scene by paramedics before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent medical care that he required,” he said.

Jamieson said  the events leading up to the shooting was unknown, however police were on the scene and would be investigating further.

TimesLIVE

