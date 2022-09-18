Gunman, who targeted PMB police station, arrested after hi-tech search

A lone gunman entered the Pietermaritzburg Police Station and fired multiple shots at officers during the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to Colin David, director of Mi7 National Group, the man fled on foot.
“The motive for the shooting is unclear, and under investigation, but thankfully, nobody was injured,” he said.
Safe City operators, who monitor CCTV systems across the Pietermaritzburg city, worked quickly to track the suspect, who got into a Nissan NP200 bakkie with another man.
“Information regarding the description of the vehicle and the shooter was quickly circulated and Mi7 Strategic Threat Response Units were immediately dispatched to the area to assist police in the search for the vehicle.”
“It is believed members of the police spotted the vehicle in the lower CBD and gave chase, the suspect firing shots toward their pursuers as the chase ensued. Police returned fire, and a high speed shoot out commenced, the ordeal lasting about ten minutes and coursing through from the CBD into the Scottsville area,” said David.
The suspects managed to flee and the vehicle was later found abandoned on Windsore Road.
“Through a combined effort between various police teams - including the K9 unit - and Mi7 STRU members, a widespread search ensued. Mi7 National Group deployed its Mobile Command Centre to the area - a large surveillance vehicle equipped with thermal and night vision surveillance cameras as well as drone technology. Mi7 surveillance drones, equipped with thermal vision, were also deployed in the area to seek out the suspects over a wider range.”
“Eventually, a Mi7 team member spotted two men walking on the roadside on Steele Road, one of whom matched the description of the shooter. The Mi7 member immediately got out the vehicle, swiftly moved to disarm them, and got them on the ground.,” explained David.
He said both suspects were taken into police custody.
“The shooter was positively identified at the station where the incident occurred. The matter is under further investigation by the police,” said David.
KwaZulu-Natal did not respond to a request for comment.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Gunman, who targeted PMB police station, arrested after hi-tech search
Image: supplied
A lone gunman entered the Pietermaritzburg Police Station and fired multiple shots at officers during the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to Colin David, director of Mi7 National Group, the man fled on foot.
“The motive for the shooting is unclear, and under investigation, but thankfully, nobody was injured,” he said.
Safe City operators, who monitor CCTV systems across the Pietermaritzburg city, worked quickly to track the suspect, who got into a Nissan NP200 bakkie with another man.
“Information regarding the description of the vehicle and the shooter was quickly circulated and Mi7 Strategic Threat Response Units were immediately dispatched to the area to assist police in the search for the vehicle.”
“It is believed members of the police spotted the vehicle in the lower CBD and gave chase, the suspect firing shots toward their pursuers as the chase ensued. Police returned fire, and a high speed shoot out commenced, the ordeal lasting about ten minutes and coursing through from the CBD into the Scottsville area,” said David.
The suspects managed to flee and the vehicle was later found abandoned on Windsore Road.
“Through a combined effort between various police teams - including the K9 unit - and Mi7 STRU members, a widespread search ensued. Mi7 National Group deployed its Mobile Command Centre to the area - a large surveillance vehicle equipped with thermal and night vision surveillance cameras as well as drone technology. Mi7 surveillance drones, equipped with thermal vision, were also deployed in the area to seek out the suspects over a wider range.”
“Eventually, a Mi7 team member spotted two men walking on the roadside on Steele Road, one of whom matched the description of the shooter. The Mi7 member immediately got out the vehicle, swiftly moved to disarm them, and got them on the ground.,” explained David.
He said both suspects were taken into police custody.
“The shooter was positively identified at the station where the incident occurred. The matter is under further investigation by the police,” said David.
KwaZulu-Natal did not respond to a request for comment.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Woman arrested for 'stealing' four-day-old baby from young KZN mother
KZN hitmen on the run after police thwart 'hit' at Durban school
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos