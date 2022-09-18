A senior member of the Usuthu Traditional Council, and confidant of Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini, was gunned down after attending Saturday’s annual reed dance in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
The provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs department said Ibambabukhosi Dr Dumisani Blasius Khumalo was assassinated by unknown gunmen.
“The institution of traditional leadership within our province has been dealt a huge blow. Khumalo served for many years as Iso leSilo in Osuthu, where he always put the interests of the community first and conducted himself with dignity,” said department spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.
The department offered condolences to the Zulu monarch, who had lost a “faithful steward”.
“To the Khumalo family, our prayer is that the Lord Almighty strengthen them during this difficult period. We continue to call upon law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the criminals that are responsible for this act of cowardice,” said Mzila.
Departmental officials planned to visit the family on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini's 'faithful steward' gunned down after reed dance
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
