South Africa

Gang boss Staggie’s son killed in Cape Town

19 September 2022 - 08:34
The son of late gang boss Rashied Staggie was shot dead in Manenberg in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ prathaan

The son of late Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie was shot dead in an alleged gang shooting on Saturday night in Manenberg, Cape Town.

Manenberg police spokesperson Capt Ian Bennett confirmed Abdullah Boonzaaier, 32, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his face.

“The prominent male gang member, from Woodstock, was in Beatrix Lane, Manenberg. He was with a group of males gambling in the roadway when multiple gunshots were fired at him, sending the group scattering.

“Boonzaaier collapsed and succumbed to his fatal injuries at the scene.

“The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested,” he said.

Bennett said a case of murder was opened for investigation and anyone with information can contact Manenberg police on 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the shooting is believed to be gang-relatedt.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by police and the suspect is yet to be apprehended,” said Traut.

Rashied Staggie, former leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang, was shot several times in the Cape Town suburb of Salt River.

READ MORE:

'It was challenging, without doubt': gang leaders’ nephew on doccie

All Jason Staggie ever wanted when he grew up was a better life.
News
2 years ago

BOOK EXTRACT | The festive season that Pagad made very unfestive

This is an extract from ‘Bulelani Ngcuka: The Sting in the Tale’ (Jonathan Ball Publishers) by Marion Sparg
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Cape Town has been robbed of a peacemaker, pastor tells Staggie mourners in Manenberg

There was near pandemonium on Saturday when Rashied Staggie’s body arrived in Manenberg, stronghold of the Hard Livings gang he led for many years.
News
2 years ago

'I'm sorry for the evil I did': Rashied Staggie's video message to mourners

A heavy police contingent stood by on Saturday as Rashied Staggie arrived at his home in Cape Town for the last time.
News
2 years ago

Hard Livings murder: 'We don't believe in revenge,' says Staggie's family

Slain gang boss Rashied Staggie’s family says the world might know him as a gangster but to them he was a “brother, a father and a family man”.
News
2 years ago

Rashied Staggie: former gang leader, father of four, motivational speaker and cleaner

"To murder someone doesn’t mean you’ve solved the problem nor silenced him." This graffiti, written on the wall of a Salt River shop by Hard Livings ...
News
2 years ago
