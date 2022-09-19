For almost a year between 2005 and 2006, residents of Moffat Park, in the south of Johannesburg, were hunted by one of their own.
The South African Police Service would deny that a serial killer was on the loose — until the fifth victim was discovered. For those who used the park as a thoroughfare, though, it had clearly become a hunting ground for a man who would not stop until he was caught.
When the offender, in his early 30s, was eventually apprehended, one of the SAPS members who had been tracking the man was horrified at just how close to him he had been the entire time.
In episode 92 of the True Crime South Africa podcast, we delve into “the Moffat Park serial killer” Richman Makhwenkwe’s horrendous crimes — and how a team of forensic pathologists helped bring him to justice.
For more episodes, click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA
E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | Killer among us: the serial crimes of Richman Makhwenkwe
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
Listen to the story:
For almost a year between 2005 and 2006, residents of Moffat Park, in the south of Johannesburg, were hunted by one of their own.
The South African Police Service would deny that a serial killer was on the loose — until the fifth victim was discovered. For those who used the park as a thoroughfare, though, it had clearly become a hunting ground for a man who would not stop until he was caught.
When the offender, in his early 30s, was eventually apprehended, one of the SAPS members who had been tracking the man was horrified at just how close to him he had been the entire time.
In episode 92 of the True Crime South Africa podcast, we delve into “the Moffat Park serial killer” Richman Makhwenkwe’s horrendous crimes — and how a team of forensic pathologists helped bring him to justice.
For more episodes, click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA
E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | When two worlds collide: the murders of Brett Goldin and Richard Bloom
PODCAST | Murder in the family: the Hunt family massacre
PODCAST | Betrayed: The murder of Capt Anna-Marie Potgieter
PODCAST | The body of evidence: interview with Dr Hestelle van Staden
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos