South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Killer among us: the serial crimes of Richman Makhwenkwe

19 September 2022 - 12:10 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Residents of Moffat Park were being hunted by one of their own. Stock photo.
Residents of Moffat Park were being hunted by one of their own. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Listen to the story: 

For almost a year between 2005 and 2006, residents of Moffat Park, in the south of Johannesburg, were hunted by one of their own.

The South African Police Service would deny that a serial killer was on the loose — until the fifth victim was discovered. For those who used the park as a thoroughfare, though, it had clearly become a hunting ground for a man who would not stop until he was caught.

When the offender, in his early 30s, was eventually apprehended, one of the SAPS members who had been tracking the man was horrified at just how close to him he had been the entire time.

In episode 92 of the True Crime South Africa podcast, we delve into “the Moffat Park serial killer” Richman Makhwenkwe’s horrendous crimes — and how a team of forensic pathologists helped bring him to justice.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com  

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | When two worlds collide: the murders of Brett Goldin and Richard Bloom

Brett Goldin and Richard Bloom were both in exciting phases of their lives in 2006.
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Murder in the family: the Hunt family massacre

In episode 89 of 'True Crime South Africa' we look at this seemingly cold and calculated massacre of a family by one of its own and delve into the ...
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Betrayed: The murder of Capt Anna-Marie Potgieter

Capt Anna-Marie Potgieter, 39, had always dreamt of becoming a police officer.
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | The body of evidence: interview with Dr Hestelle van Staden

Have you ever wondered what happens behind the doors of a mortuary?
News
2 months ago
