×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Public enterprises working with Eskom to address load-shedding

19 September 2022 - 20:01
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says he is concerned about the strain that load-shedding places on households and businesses in the country.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says he is concerned about the strain that load-shedding places on households and businesses in the country.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The department of public enterprises on Monday said it has been working around the clock closely with Eskom to ensure that generating units are returned to service, adding much needed megawatts to the national grid.

The department said on Monday it regretted the latest implementation of load-shedding, which was at stage 6 on Sunday and Monday and understood the frustrations of citizens.

“We are deeply mindful and concerned of the strain that this places on households and businesses in the country,” public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said.

The department said Eskom’s operational challenges remained an issue and concern for the country.

“We have mobilised the full resources of our teams together with Eskom to address this immediate challenge of load-shedding.

“We are alive to the fact that load-shedding impacts on households, businesses and disrupts daily lives of South Africans. All efforts are directed towards returning megawatts lost due to unplanned breakdowns and outages,” Gordhan said.

He said he had been meeting with the board and management of Eskom to implement immediate solutions to ensure the current generation fleet provides reliable electricity to the country.

Ramaphosa changes travels plans to address load-shedding

Worsening power cuts have forced President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut short his current overseas visit to deal with troubles at home.
News
1 day ago

He said some of the interventions include the approval for the emergency procurement of 1,000MW from independent power producers and industrial co-generators.

“This demonstrates the impact of cutting the red tape and getting approvals within hours instead of months and bringing in new capacity within two months at the very least.”

Gordhan said in the past week alone, 18 seasoned energy specialists in power plant operations — some with over 20 years of experience — have re-entered the Eskom system to assist with operations.

The department, as part of the national energy crisis committee, visited a number of power stations to assess the full extent of their challenges to identify short to long term interventions for implementation.

“This information will further assist the implementation of the energy actions as announced by the president in July and the work of the energy crisis committee is already at an advanced stage,” Gordhan said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Eskom to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 at midnight

Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 5 at midnight on Monday after the return of some generation units, says Eskom.
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Conveyor belt catches fire at Kriel mine, but Eskom says it will not affect power station

As load-shedding continues, Eskom says a fire at Kriel mine will not worsen the situation.
News
3 hours ago

Eskom shock treatment fuels growing brain drain

We are now at that point where it no longer matters what reasons Eskom gives for moving us up a stage or two of load-shedding; the reality is that ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...