A truck driver who handed himself to police following a fatal crash in northern KwaZulu-Natal made a brief appearance in the Pongola magistrate's court on Monday.
Sibusiso Siyaya, 28, is facing 21 counts of culpable homicide after his truck collided with a bakkie, killing 19 children and two adults.
National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the state was opposed to bail and the matter was remanded to September 26.
According to reports, Siyaya's lawyer asked not to be filmed or photographed for safety reasons, but the truck driver said he has no problem with the proceedings being recorded.
State opposes bail for Pongola truck crash driver
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
