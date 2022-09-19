×

South Africa

WATCH | Conveyor belt catches fire at Kriel mine, but Eskom says it will not affect power station

19 September 2022 - 17:11
Eskom said blackouts will continue in the coming days due to plant breakdowns and low levels of emergency reserves. File photo.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

Eskom says a fire at Kriel mine will not worsen load-shedding. 

Seriti Resources Holdings, which owns Kriel mine, said an investigation is under way to assess the damage and cause of the fire. 

Seriti’s Thabo Masike confirmed a conveyor belt at the mine caught fire.

“A veld fire which started on a neighbouring farm crossed over the firebreak onto the Seriti property, fanned by excessive winds. Seriti and Eskom firefighting teams were dispatched and the fire was brought under control.”

Masike said they were working with Eskom to ensure no disruption to the coal supply at the Kriel power station.

“We will continue to keep all stakeholders informed of developments. The affected conveyor belt contributes less than 15% of the coal volumes the mine supplies to the Kriel power station. Seriti remains committed to zero harm to its staff, contractors, community and environment.”

Eskom said it would have no effect on the power station, which is receiving coal from an open pit and by road.

