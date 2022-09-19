×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | How Eskom burnt through R7.7bn in diesel in 5 months and other stage 6 shockers

CEO André de Ruyter says power utility has 'just about' used up its emergency diesel supply for the financial year

19 September 2022 - 15:55 By THABO TSHABALALA

South Africans are still reeling from the effects of stage 6 load-shedding and many are asking why the country has been plunged into darkness.

Eskom executives briefed media on Sunday and revealed a series of shocking facts about the state of the country's power supply.

Stage 6 load-shedding has also prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut short a working visit to the US and the UK. 

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter revealed the power utility is burning diesel at an alarming rate, spending its annual diesel budget in five months.

“Five months of this financial year, we’ve already burnt our way through about R7.7bn worth of diesel which is just about the budget for the whole year” he said.

“Our CFO, Calib Cassim, has made available an additional R500m to purchase more diesel. Of course, diesel is made much more expensive due to political events and the higher oil price that prevails at the moment.”

Stage 6 load-shedding will continue until sufficient generating units are returned to service.

On Monday afternoon, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said it would move to stage 5 at midnight. 

“Overnight we returned a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile and Kendal, but unfortunately had to take off a unit at Duvha which developed a boiler tube leak. This means we will be able to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 at midnight.

“Planned outages are 5,411MW and breakdowns amount to 16,326MW.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Load-shedding may lead to water shortages, Tshwane residents warned

The City of Tshwane on Monday warned that the upper stages of load-shedding could lead to water outages, particularly in high-lying areas.
News
2 hours ago

POLL | What do you think of Ramaphosa returning to SA amid load-shedding?

Will the president's return make any difference?
News
4 hours ago

Are there areas where the lights don’t go out ? Here’s where people think hotspots free of load-shedding are

Which areas do you know of that are basically load-shedding free?
News
5 hours ago

Eskom warns 'high stages' of load-shedding will continue this week

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter conceded during a briefing on SA’s energy crisis on Sunday that “given the current performance of our coal fleet we cannot ...
News
1 day ago

Stage 5 load-shedding, plus a 32% tariff increase? Eskom's double whammy for consumers

As stage 5 load-shedding hit SA yesterday, Eskom revealed it will be seeking a 32% tariff hike next year.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...