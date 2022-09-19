“Our CFO, Calib Cassim, has made available an additional R500m to purchase more diesel. Of course, diesel is made much more expensive due to political events and the higher oil price that prevails at the moment.”
WATCH | How Eskom burnt through R7.7bn in diesel in 5 months and other stage 6 shockers
CEO André de Ruyter says power utility has 'just about' used up its emergency diesel supply for the financial year
South Africans are still reeling from the effects of stage 6 load-shedding and many are asking why the country has been plunged into darkness.
Eskom executives briefed media on Sunday and revealed a series of shocking facts about the state of the country's power supply.
Stage 6 load-shedding has also prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut short a working visit to the US and the UK.
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter revealed the power utility is burning diesel at an alarming rate, spending its annual diesel budget in five months.
“Five months of this financial year, we’ve already burnt our way through about R7.7bn worth of diesel which is just about the budget for the whole year” he said.
“Our CFO, Calib Cassim, has made available an additional R500m to purchase more diesel. Of course, diesel is made much more expensive due to political events and the higher oil price that prevails at the moment.”
Stage 6 load-shedding will continue until sufficient generating units are returned to service.
On Monday afternoon, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said it would move to stage 5 at midnight.
“Overnight we returned a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile and Kendal, but unfortunately had to take off a unit at Duvha which developed a boiler tube leak. This means we will be able to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 at midnight.
“Planned outages are 5,411MW and breakdowns amount to 16,326MW.”
TimesLIVE
