WATCH | Man hauls woman to safety after fiery truck crash in northern KZN

Image: Screenshot
Unwavered by plumes of smoke and fire that billowed around him, a man rushed to the aid of a woman in a vehicle on the R34 between Vryheid and Ulundi following a fiery crash between three trucks on Monday.
Frightening scenes were captured on video by a truck driver who came to a stop just before 10am at the scene of a coal truck which had overturned on the R34 in Mpungamhlophe, near Ulundi, earlier in the day.
According to sources, officers were busy controlling traffic at the accident scene when another truck plummeted into vehicles at a high speed, resulting in a brief explosion.
In the video, a man can be seen rushing from across the street and forcing the passenger door of a bakkie open to free a woman, who runs off to safety.
Lucky Sibisi of KwaZulu Private Ambulance said no-one was killed.
“Two patients were transported to a local clinic, one was transported privately and another via ambulance.
“Three trucks and two vehicles were involved in the accident,” he said.
Image: Screenshot
The incident comes in the wake of a horrific truck accident on Friday where 19 learners and two adults in a bakkie were killed when a truck overtook another truck on the N2 and collided head on with the bakkie.
Outraged community members, who claim they have been calling for intervention over unruly truck drivers for years, have closed off parts of the N2 since Friday, demanding justice.
Since the closure, trucks have used the R34 as an alternative route. Both the N2 and R34 are popular routes for coal trucks from Middelburg, Mpumalanga, delivering coal to Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT).
The driver of the truck involved in the Pongola crash initially fled the scene but handed himself over to authorities at the weekend.
He appeared in the Pongola magistrate’s court on Monday, where the court ruled against media taking pictures of him due to safety concerns.
The man, who faces 21 charges of culpable homicide, intends to apply for bail, which the state is set to oppose.
