South Africa

Acting KZN judge and former head of agriculture granted bail in corruption case

20 September 2022 - 18:25 By Mfundo Mkhize
A case of fraud, corruption and money laundering was opened against acting KwaZulu-Natal high court judge Sthembiso Mdladla and Siphiwe Mkhize, former head of the agriculture and rural development department. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

Acting KwaZulu-Natal high court judge Sthembiso Mdladla and his co-accused Siphiwe Mkhize, former head of the agriculture and rural development department, were granted bail in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court after their arrest on Tuesday.

Mkhize, 63, and Mdladla, 62, were arrested when the Hawks swooped on them in a sting operation in connection with alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering regarding a 2016 tender.

In that year Mdladla, who is also a well-known advocate, was director of a company providing services to the department of agriculture and rural development.

It is alleged a businessman was encouraged to pay R1m towards a luxury SUV.

The acting judge allegedly paid a further R300k for the residual on the vehicle. A few days later the vehicle was registered in the name of the former head of the agriculture and rural development department.

A case of fraud, corruption and money laundering was opened at the Hilton police station.

Mdladla, in an affidavit submitted to court on Tuesday, said he was admitted as an advocate to the Durban bar in 1991.

Since then he has been practising in Durban, save for short stints with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the disbanded Scorpions. 

He denied acting in a corrupt manner with his co-accused for the purchase of the vehicle, and said he is confused by the accusations of corruption. 

Mdladla indicated his plans to make written submissions to the National Prosecuting Authority to prove his innocence.

In his affidavit Mkhize said he is unemployed and resides in Hillcrest. 

He was the helm of the department from 2015 until 2018. 

Mkhize was previously embroiled in a contractual dispute with his employer which was finalised in June 2020.

He said to his surprise, after the dispute was finalised in his favour, his attorneys had been told by an investigating officer that there were charges levelled against him and he had to prepare to appear in court.

The case was postponed to December 14.

TimesLIVE

