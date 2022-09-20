×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Attorney gunned down at his Limpopo home

20 September 2022 - 12:01 By TimesLIVE
The motive for the attorney's murder is not yet known. Stock photo.
The motive for the attorney's murder is not yet known. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A well-known Limpopo attorney has died after allegedly being shot repeatedly by an intruder on Monday evening.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered a prompt investigation into the killing.

Schalk Pienaar, 69, was with his wife when an intruder allegedly opened fire on him at about 6.30pm at their Mokopane home, said provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba.

“A preliminary investigation showed t the victim was shot several times and it seems he tried to run back into the house but collapsed.

“Several spent cartridges and projectiles were found in front of and inside the garage.”

The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.

Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect(s) is urged to contact the Mokopane police branch commander Lt-Col Smit on 082-451-7213, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, their nearest police station or the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Gang boss Staggie’s son killed in Cape Town

The son of late Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie was shot dead in an alleged gang shooting on Saturday night in Manenberg, Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Durban cop shot and injured in Queensburgh

A policeman was critically injured in a shooting incident in Durban on Sunday night.
News
1 day ago

Hawks arrest man linked to killing of cop at barber shop

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit has arrested a 55-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of an off-duty policeman in ...
News
2 days ago

Suspect arrested for spate of crimes is linked to murder of mayor in Limpopo

One of four suspects arrested for a spate of serious crimes in Limpopo has been linked to the murder of Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked