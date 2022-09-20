A well-known Limpopo attorney has died after allegedly being shot repeatedly by an intruder on Monday evening.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered a prompt investigation into the killing.
Schalk Pienaar, 69, was with his wife when an intruder allegedly opened fire on him at about 6.30pm at their Mokopane home, said provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba.
“A preliminary investigation showed t the victim was shot several times and it seems he tried to run back into the house but collapsed.
Attorney gunned down at his Limpopo home
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
“Several spent cartridges and projectiles were found in front of and inside the garage.”
The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.
Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect(s) is urged to contact the Mokopane police branch commander Lt-Col Smit on 082-451-7213, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, their nearest police station or the MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
