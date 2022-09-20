×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban cop allegedly kills boyfriend after finding condom receipt

20 September 2022 - 17:57 By TImesLIVE
The police officer allegedly found a receipt for condoms in the victim's trousers.
The police officer allegedly found a receipt for condoms in the victim's trousers.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

A police officer from Durban Harbour police station is facing a murder charge after she allegedly shot dead her boyfriend.

According to the independent police investigative directorate (Ipid), the shooting took place in Woodlands on Sunday. 

"It is alleged that the officer had an argument with her partner after she found a receipt for condoms in his trousers. The confrontation led to the fatal shooting of the victim. A state pistol was used to commit the crime," Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said on Tuesday. 

The officer handed herself over to police after the incident. 

She was arrested and made a brief court appearance on Tuesday, when she was released on R3,000 bail.

"The Ipid investigation is continuing and the directorate will pronounce on the outcome once the investigation is complete," said Suping. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Durban cop arrested for allegedly killing suspect and dumping body

A Durban police officer was expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly killing a suspect in August.
News
1 week ago

Detective 'pretended to interview teen but raped her instead'

The detective has since resigned from his job.
News
4 weeks ago

Three traffic cops and a policeman bust for Nkandla 'robbery and bribery'

A KwaZulu-Natal policeman has been bust for allegedly robbing two men transporting 100 boxes of body lotion to Nkandla.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked