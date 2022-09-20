A police officer from Durban Harbour police station is facing a murder charge after she allegedly shot dead her boyfriend.
According to the independent police investigative directorate (Ipid), the shooting took place in Woodlands on Sunday.
"It is alleged that the officer had an argument with her partner after she found a receipt for condoms in his trousers. The confrontation led to the fatal shooting of the victim. A state pistol was used to commit the crime," Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said on Tuesday.
The officer handed herself over to police after the incident.
She was arrested and made a brief court appearance on Tuesday, when she was released on R3,000 bail.
"The Ipid investigation is continuing and the directorate will pronounce on the outcome once the investigation is complete," said Suping.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Durban cop allegedly kills boyfriend after finding condom receipt
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa
A police officer from Durban Harbour police station is facing a murder charge after she allegedly shot dead her boyfriend.
According to the independent police investigative directorate (Ipid), the shooting took place in Woodlands on Sunday.
"It is alleged that the officer had an argument with her partner after she found a receipt for condoms in his trousers. The confrontation led to the fatal shooting of the victim. A state pistol was used to commit the crime," Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said on Tuesday.
The officer handed herself over to police after the incident.
She was arrested and made a brief court appearance on Tuesday, when she was released on R3,000 bail.
"The Ipid investigation is continuing and the directorate will pronounce on the outcome once the investigation is complete," said Suping.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Durban cop arrested for allegedly killing suspect and dumping body
Detective 'pretended to interview teen but raped her instead'
Three traffic cops and a policeman bust for Nkandla 'robbery and bribery'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos