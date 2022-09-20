×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Home affairs pounces on corrupt officials and syndicates

20 September 2022 - 15:26
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

The department of home affairs is intensifying its fight against syndicates involved in the sale of SA identities to foreigners.

A suspect, Nico Ibrahim, was arrested at the home affairs office in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on Friday.

“Our persistent efforts are paying off,” home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Tuesday.

“Since we arrested the Pakistani kingpin and 29 other people, including home affairs officials in Krugersdorp on March 24, we have been unrelenting.

“We have been on the trail of those participating in these schemes and we are dealing harshly with corrupt officials who facilitate these shameful acts. The arrests on Friday demonstrate that criminals have nowhere to run. The police and our counter-corruption unit are hot on their trail. We are expecting more arrests.

“All documents found to have been issued fraudulently are immediately cancelled,, rendering them useless to the person who holds them,” Motsoaledi said. 

No, you can't turn the R480 Sassa child grant into R38,520

The department has compiled a detailed fact-check response to the falsehoods in the blog claiming that a syndicate can fraudulently claim R38,520 ...
News
1 week ago

Ibrahim has been on the run since April this year after the arrest of the alleged recruiter, Mohamed Ali, an allegedly corrupt former home affairs official, Nhlanhla Mathebula and four others involved in a “photo swap” scheme at the home affairs office in White River, Mpumalanga.

Ali and Mathebula were denied bail and are on trial in the Mbombela magistrate's court. Ibrahim appeared in the Kliptown magistrate's court on Monday and remains in custody.

“Also, two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by law enforcement officials who included home affairs counter-corruption and home affairs immigration officials, and the Hawks, while trying to use fraudulent passports to leave the country via OR Tambo International Airport,” the department said.

They were remanded after appearing in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Monday.

One of the Bangladeshis, Morshed Alam, arrived in SA in 2016 and is wanted for fraud in eThekwini after he allegedly applied for a passport he did not qualify for.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

'Lebogang from Bangladesh'? Hawks nab home affairs official for issuing fraudulent passport

The department launched an investigation into Kazi after he was arrested while trying to leave the country from OR Tambo airport last month.
News
2 months ago

Aaron Motsoaledi condemns 'slavery' at Chinese-owned factory in Ekurhuleni

Fifty-one illegal migrants rescued from a plastics factory in Gauteng have been arrested and charged under the Immigration Act.
News
2 months ago

South Africans who sell their identities to foreign nationals lose their status in the country: Motsoaledi

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has warned South Africans against selling their identities to undocumented foreigners.
News
3 months ago

Sandton 'fraud kingpin had biometric information deleted from prison'

Nigerian "fraud kingpin" James Aliyu allegedly had biometric information linking him to a fake identity, that of Msweli Velenkosini, deleted on the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked