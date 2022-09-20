Thomson Reuters calls for retendering of R225m IT contract

Through their subcontract they were set to earn 30% of the value of the deal, about R67.5m. It is unclear what work they have performed on the contract.

Thomson Reuters announced it had launched a formal investigation to understand the facts, during which all work with the subcontractor, ZA Square, was put on hold.

On Tuesday, Thomson Reuters said it had not paid Coetzer, Mncube or Van Niekerk nor received any payment from the OCJ for the CaseLines contract.

The company said CaseLines has facilitated access to justice and the smooth running of the high courts in Gauteng since 2019.

It said to ensure continued support is provided to the South African court system, Thomson Reuters will continue to provide the CaseLines product and associated services to the OCJ.

“Given the circumstances and our ongoing discussions with the OCJ, we believe that the proper path forward should be for the OCJ to retender the contract in an open, transparent and competitive process.”

The company said in line with its principles, it believed the investigations into the situation must continue so any wrongdoing was properly and thoroughly addressed and appropriate actions taken.

“Our commitment to the people of South Africa is that as a company we will do our part to assist in the ongoing investigations so any and all wrongdoing is addressed.”

The OCJ said it was conducting a review of active contracts for any impropriety, particularly within the information communications technology space. It said an internal review of all its supply chain management processes is likely to be completed within the next three months.

