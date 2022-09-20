×

South Africa

Tshwane bus operations affected by fuel shortages

20 September 2022 - 09:10
Tshwane says the few buses that are running are those that had some diesel left in their tanks.
Image: GP community safety via Twitter

The City of Tshwane says more than half of the Tshwane Bus Service fleet is not running on Tuesday morning due to a fuel shortage.

On Monday, the city informed commuters about the temporary suspension of bus operations from the afternoon.

It said the fuel service provider had promised to strive to deliver fuel on Monday night.

However, city spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the diesel had not been delivered.

“The few buses that are running are those that had some residue of diesel left in their tanks, but that diesel would soon be depleted,” he said.

The city has apologised to commuters.

“We wish to reiterate our apology to our valued commuters for the inconvenience caused. We will continue to engage with our service provider with a view to expediting the delivery of diesel today so that services can return to normal,” Bokaba said.

