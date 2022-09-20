×

Two top cops among six arrested for R54m police tender

20 September 2022 - 20:18
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Two major-generals are among the six people who were arrested on Monday and Tuesday in connection with a R54m police tender.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Two  police major-generals and a former lieutenant-general are among six people arrested on Monday and Tuesday in connection with a police tender worth more than R54m.

They are expected to appear in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday on charges of fraud, corruption and theft.

The suspects were arrested in Durban, Bloemfontein and Pretoria. Two were arrested as they were boarding domestic flights from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg to Cape Town and Durban respectively, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) said.

Other suspects are two businessmen based in Durban and a lieutenant-colonel.

The arrests come after co-operation between the ID and Independent Police Investigative Directorate secondments assigned to the ID.

ID head Andrea Johnson said the arrest endorsed the ID's commitment to dealing with corruption and state capture regardless of where it appears.

