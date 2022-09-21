×

Government must lead by example to reduce demand for electricity: De Lille

21 September 2022 - 07:00
Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille says the state should reduce the use of power in government-owned buildings. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille says the government must lead by example to reduce electricity demand while load-shedding continues. 

The public works and infrastructure department this week called on stakeholders and members of the public to comment on the expanded public works programme, one of the government’s strategies to alleviate poverty by creating work opportunities using labour-intensive methods.

Speaking on eNCA, De Lille said the state should lead by example by reducing demand in government-owned buildings. 

“It is like you when you have a drought situation and you have a limited amount of water. Here we have a limited amount of electricity. It will help if you reduce the demand for power,” said De Lille.

She said for the country to lower demand, everyone should play their part.

“Some people don’t have access to electricity. We are all in this together, both the public and private sectors.

“If you can do your bit from a community level, in the private sector level and government, we must all do it together to help to reduce demand until we are out of this crisis.”

TimesLIVE





