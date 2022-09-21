KwaZulu-Natal’s interior resembled a winter wonderland on Wednesday morning, with snow blanketing many parts of the Drakensberg.
According to Snow Report SA, snow has also fallen over parts of the Eastern Cape.
“Lower-level snow has fallen and is possible for the southern Drakensberg around Himeville, Underberg, Swartberg and Kokstad,” it said, adding that Sani Pass, near the Lesotho border, has experienced “plenty of snow”.
On Wednesday morning Storm Report SA posted pictures of snow near Underberg, captured by Juandre Vorster, popularly known as “Weather Hooligan”.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning for disruptive snow in the Harry Gwala and uThukela districts of KwaZulu-Natal.
“Residents in the affected areas are urged to continue to monitor the weather conditions and not embark on any unnecessary trips as they risk entrapment should conditions deteriorate,” warned Sihle Zikalala, MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs.
IN PICS | KZN's big freeze as snow blankets interior
Image: Weather Hooligan via Storm Report SA
Image: Via Silver Streams Self-catering Accommodation
“Disaster management teams will continue to monitor routes, with plans in place to mobilise equipment to clear roads that are blocked by the snow, should the need arise.
“The snow is expected to lead to icy roads, which could lead to traffic disruptions and closure of local routes.”
On Tuesday night the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) warned motorists about poor road conditions as a result of snow. “These conditions may cause roads to become slippery and dangerous,” said N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra.
“In an effort to assist emergency services, N3 Toll Concession appeals to road users to be prepared for possible traffic congestion and delays. Keep sufficient emergency supplies in your vehicle, including warm clothes and blankets, water, food, medication, a cellphone, its charger and a torch.
“Reduce your travelling speed, increase following distances and keep your vehicle’s headlights on, especially when visibility is poor or roads are wet.”
Image: Via Silver Streams Self-catering Accommodation
TimesLIVE
