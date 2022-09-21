Those creating illegal connections in Tshwane have 10 days to come clean. Here’s what will happen if they don’t

The City of Tshwane has warned there are 10 days left for those who have tampered with the water and electricity networks, including setting up illegal connections, to come clean or face the consequences.
The city launched an amnesty programme for residents and business owners guilty of electricity and/or water theft, allowing them to avoid prosecution and fines under certain conditions.
The amnesty period closes at the end of the month.
TAMPERING WITH THE NETWORK?
The amnesty covers those who:
- create illegal connections;
- tamper with an electricity and/or water meter;
- illegally reconnect an electricity and/or water meter after a credit control disconnection;
- pay a bribe to remove an outstanding amount on an account;
- pay a bribe to illegally open a new municipal account without following the official process; and
- pay a bribe to have an electricity and/or meter bypassed to record incorrect or lower consumption.
HOW MUCH IS THE FINE?
A fine for illegal connections and electricity theft is R200,000 for individual and household accounts, and R10m for business accounts.
In addition to the fines, the city will lay criminal charges and pursue recovery of lost income.
HOW DO I APPLY FOR AMNESTY?
Those wishing to apply for amnesty must complete an application explaining:
- how the illegal connection was made;
- who facilitated the illegal connection and/or fraud on the account;
- how and to whom money was paid to facilitate the tampering; and
- the amount paid and how frequently bribe money was paid (monthly or once off).
WHAT IS THE BENEFIT OF COMING CLEAN?
Besides not having criminals charges laid against them and fines waived, those who qualify for amnesty will start paying for services correctly from the date the amnesty is granted.
“The tampering and illegal connection fine will be waived [and] no criminal charges will be levied against the person or company granted amnesty,” the city said.
Those creating illegal connections in Tshwane have 10 days to come clean. Here’s what will happen if they don’t
Image: Thulani Mbele
