×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hospitals ‘buckling under pressure of load-shedding, patients’ lives at risk’

22 September 2022 - 09:28 By TIMESLIVE
The Health Professions Council of SA has warned that load-shedding is putting patients' lives at risk. Stock photo.
The Health Professions Council of SA has warned that load-shedding is putting patients' lives at risk. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/gorodenkoff

Hospitals in SA are buckling under the strain of load-shedding, leaving doctors unable to perform emergency surgeries timeously and putting patients' lives at risk.

This was the warning on Thursday from the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) which regulates healthcare in the country, as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on with multiple power station breakdowns.

The HPCSA has made an urgent appeal for all hospitals to be exempt from load-shedding.

“As a result of load-shedding and various stages of power outages, hospitals in the country are buckling under pressure. This has created more strain on the already over-stretched healthcare system,” said council president Prof Simon Nemutandani.

“Load-shedding has negatively affected the provision of quality care in all our health facilities and placed an enormous strain on the health practitioners on their daily routine of work.

“Healthcare practitioners in the hospitals are unable to perform emergency surgeries timeously and this has put the lives of the patients at risk. These health facilities are used for undergraduates internships and postgraduate training of health professionals who are also negatively affected.”

Nemutandani said more than 80% of South Africans were reliant on healthcare services and the rolling blackouts, coupled with the lack of a robust contingency plan “has proved to be catastrophic in the healthcare environment”.

“There are about 420 state-run hospitals and more than 3,000 state-run clinics across the country. While private facilities and secondary and tertiary-level public hospitals appear to be well equipped with generator banks, power supply interruptions place critically ill patients on life-support machines at risk,” he added.

“The performance and lifespan of medical equipment and devices are negatively affected by power interruptions ... smaller healthcare facilities, including primary healthcare clinics not equipped with generator banks, are often left in the dark.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Mbeki blames government for Eskom woes

The former president has criticised the political leadership for many issues, including the energy crisis
Politics
12 hours ago

LISTEN | Eskom launches three-pronged programme to bolster generation capacity

Eskom announced on Monday it has launched three programmes to procure much-needed power for the national grid, as part of the broad measures to ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | 'We’re gonna fail this year': Student shares struggles of load-shedding

"Eskom, our laptops are like fridges. They only work when they are plugged in," a student tells the power utility in a viral video.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Home affairs pounces on corrupt officials and syndicates South Africa
  2. Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini's 'faithful steward' gunned down after reed ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Man hauls woman to safety after fiery truck crash in northern KZN South Africa
  4. IN PICS | KZN's big freeze as snow blankets interior South Africa
  5. Durban cop allegedly kills boyfriend after finding condom receipt South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked