South Africa

Eskom repairing damage at Kriel power station after fire

23 September 2022 - 11:03
Kriel power station's estimated return to service is 10 days from Wednesday. File photo.
Kriel power station's estimated return to service is 10 days from Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Eskom says it is working to repair damage at the Kriel power station after it caught fire on Wednesday.

The power utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha confirmed the incident and said it happened on Wednesday when a steam pipe rupture occurred on unit 2.

He said there were no injuries and the estimated return to service is 10 days from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at the Kriel mine on Monday when a conveyor belt caught fire.

According to Seriti Resources Holdings, which owns the mine, a veld fire which started on a neighbouring farm crossed over the firebreak onto the Seriti property and was fanned by excessive winds.

Seriti said it was working with Eskom to ensure no disruption to coal supply at the Kriel power station.

TimesLIVE

