Eskom repairing damage at Kriel power station after fire
Image: Alaister Russell
Eskom says it is working to repair damage at the Kriel power station after it caught fire on Wednesday.
The power utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha confirmed the incident and said it happened on Wednesday when a steam pipe rupture occurred on unit 2.
He said there were no injuries and the estimated return to service is 10 days from Wednesday.
