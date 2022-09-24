South Africa

Cape Town juvenile's shooting sprees end with 68-year prison sentence

24 September 2022 - 12:08
A Cape Town juvenile has been sentenced to 68 years in jail for two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
A Cape Town teenager who carried out two shooting sprees when he was 16 will now have six decades behind bars to reflect on his actions.

On Tuesday, the Blue Downs regional court handed down a 68-year prison sentence to the now 17-year-old.

The teenager cannot be named as he is still a minor.

Western Cape police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the teenager killed two people and injured several others in two separate shootings.

The second shooting occurred while he was out on bail for the first shooting.

“In February 2021, the then 16-year-old went to Petrus Street in Kraaifontein where he found the unsuspecting victim standing in his yard with his friends. He opened fire and killed him. He was later arrested and released on bail,” said Gwala.

In July 2021, while out on bail, the teenager shot dead a rival gang member.

Gwala said in the second shooting, the teenager shot several people.

“He shot a nine-year-old girl in the neck, an adult female in the knee and shot at another person, but he missed.”

He said the teenager was arrested after the shooting spree.

Gwala said the Anti-Gang Unit took over both investigations and on Tuesday the teenager was sentenced to 68 years' imprisonment after he was found guilty of two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

