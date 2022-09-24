South Africa

Gauteng police bust three suspects for manufacturing drugs

24 September 2022 - 16:25
Gauteng police, acting on a tipoff, arrested three suspects for manufacturing drugs this week.
Image: SAPS

Gauteng police arrested three men for manufacturing drugs in Germiston this week.

Provincial spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the Germiston task team followed a tipoff which led them to De Beer Road on Thursday.

“Upon arrival, the police found three men who were subsequently arrested after the discovery of six plastic bags containing crystal meth, two blocks of crystal meth as well as an apparatus used to manufacture the drugs,” said Sello.

— TimesLIVE

 

