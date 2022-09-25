South Africa

Beaches closed after fatal shark attack at Plettenberg Bay

25 September 2022 - 10:34 By TIMESLIVE
Beaches have been closed after a fatal shark attack on Sunday at Plettenberg Bay. File photo.
Beaches have been closed after a fatal shark attack on Sunday at Plettenberg Bay. File photo.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

Beaches were closed early on Sunday after a shark attack claimed the life of a woman at central beach in Plettenberg Bay.

Bitou municipality and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) appealed to the public to exercise caution along the Plettenberg Bay and southern Cape coastline.

“This sadly follows a fatal shark incident at central beach on Sunday morning. NSRI Plettenberg Bay and the police were activated at 7:53am following reports of a shark incident at central beach,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

“The sea rescue craft Eric Stratford was launched. On arrival on the scene the body of what is believed to be 39-year-old female from Cape Town was recovered from the water and brought to the beach.”

Lambinon said the body was taken into the care of police and government forensic health pathology services. An inquest docket has been opened.

“Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased female.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Minister’s shark cage diving lifeline causes a stir in False Bay

Government has proposed temporarily extending the shark cage diving footprint in False Bay to a site less than a kilometre from a popular swimming ...
News
3 days ago

Winners of the National Geographic photo comp explore the land and sea

Hannah Tihen and Ntokozo Hlophe win the 2022 competition in which amateur and professional photographers across SA were invited to take part.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

The mysterious case of the five great white sharks with their livers removed

A new study sheds light on what rattles the food chain when new predators arrive on the scene.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom News
  2. Eskom apologises as it announces weekend and next week's load-shedding schedule South Africa
  3. ‘We can’t keep pointing fingers at Eskom’: Makhura responds to frustrations ... South Africa
  4. Portfolio committee rejects Mbalula’s zero-alcohol driving law news
  5. I would have had peace with the pressure I am under if I deserved it, says De ... News

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...