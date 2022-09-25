Beaches closed after fatal shark attack at Plettenberg Bay

Beaches were closed early on Sunday after a shark attack claimed the life of a woman at central beach in Plettenberg Bay.
Bitou municipality and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) appealed to the public to exercise caution along the Plettenberg Bay and southern Cape coastline.
“This sadly follows a fatal shark incident at central beach on Sunday morning. NSRI Plettenberg Bay and the police were activated at 7:53am following reports of a shark incident at central beach,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.
“The sea rescue craft Eric Stratford was launched. On arrival on the scene the body of what is believed to be 39-year-old female from Cape Town was recovered from the water and brought to the beach.”
Lambinon said the body was taken into the care of police and government forensic health pathology services. An inquest docket has been opened.
“Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased female.”
