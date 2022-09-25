South Africa

Life imprisonment for Greytown rapist

25 September 2022 - 12:31
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The Greytown Regional Court sentenced Nqubeko Dlamini to life imprisonment. Stock photo.
The Greytown Regional Court sentenced Nqubeko Dlamini to life imprisonment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A 27-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor two years ago at a hostel in Greytown.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo on Sunday said the Greytown regional court convicted and sentenced Nqubeko Dlamini on Thursday.

“The sentence came after the court heard how Dlamini raped the child who was visiting her friend who resides at the hostel. On March 24, the girl was leaving the hostel when she was grabbed by the man who forced her into his room and raped her,” said Ngcobo.

The rape was reported immediately afterwards to the police.

“Police acted swiftly with the suspect being arrested on the day of the incident. He was charged for rape and made several appearances at court before he was convicted and sentenced,” said Ngcobo.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Life sentence for former KZN sheriff for repeatedly raping hostage ‘bride’

The 57-year-old former sheriff of a KwaZulu-Natal court married an 18-year-old woman against her will, only to keep her hostage for months while he ...
News
1 month ago

KZN pastor arrested for alleged rape of 13 children

A pastor has been arrested for allegedly raping 13 children between the ages of five and 17 in Luvisi village, Ward 13 of Nquthu municipality, in ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom News
  2. Eskom apologises as it announces weekend and next week's load-shedding schedule South Africa
  3. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  4. I would have had peace with the pressure I am under if I deserved it, says De ... News
  5. ‘We can’t keep pointing fingers at Eskom’: Makhura responds to frustrations ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...