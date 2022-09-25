Campbell admitted he enjoys the challenge that comes with playing the bad guy. “I love playing the villain. I feel the villain character has a lot of depth and history to them. And I find that to be really fascinating.”
Hundreds of fans stood in long queues for hours to have chance to get to meet Campbell and get their Stranger Things memorabilia signed by the actor.
Among those in line was a clearly nervous Kaydence Petrovic who managed to get her T-shirt signed. “I was a bit nervous because it’s always weird meeting a celebrity but Jamie is the sweetest person ever. He’s very talented and well mannered,” said Petrovic.
Campbell also gave some advice to aspiring actors who want to get into the entertainment industry. “If you love something, stay with it, it’s not always going to be easy.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Jamie Campbell Bower tells Comic Con Africa fans why he enjoys playing a villain
The musician and actor has been praised for his role as villain Vecna in the 4th season of 'Stranger Things'
British actor and musician Jamie Campbell Bower, star of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things made a guest appearance at Comic Con Africa to the delight of hundreds of fans.
Speaking on the main stage, Campbell got the chance to interact with some of his SA fans as he fielded questions from the audience.
He spoke about his role as Vecna, and the difficulty of playing two roles in the series. Bower, who also starred in The Mortal Instruments and the Twilight Saga, said playing two roles was one of the most challenging things in his career.
Campbell admitted he enjoys the challenge that comes with playing the bad guy. “I love playing the villain. I feel the villain character has a lot of depth and history to them. And I find that to be really fascinating.”
Hundreds of fans stood in long queues for hours to have chance to get to meet Campbell and get their Stranger Things memorabilia signed by the actor.
Among those in line was a clearly nervous Kaydence Petrovic who managed to get her T-shirt signed. “I was a bit nervous because it’s always weird meeting a celebrity but Jamie is the sweetest person ever. He’s very talented and well mannered,” said Petrovic.
Campbell also gave some advice to aspiring actors who want to get into the entertainment industry. “If you love something, stay with it, it’s not always going to be easy.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' top the Emmy awards
‘House of the Dragon’ debut crashes HBO Max as millions flock to watch prequel
SPOTLIGHT | Paw power, African wine team hit our screens; catch Comic Con action; win prizes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos