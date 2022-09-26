“Kimon was the kindest, most giving and selfless person I have ever met,” said Carlos Mesquita, a formerly homeless man who became owner at CM Homeless Consultancy and founder of Our House and Rainbow House in Observatory.
He struggled to articulate his shock about Bisogno’s death. “I could not sleep last night. I don’t think I am able to function. I know I have to make my way to Observatory this morning, but I don’t know why. Maybe to make absolutely sure her beautiful light no longer shines upon it.
“As I try to get myself ready, the heavens have opened up, as they rightly should. Knowing how much she gave to the world and how many people’s lives her kindness has touched, there is such sadness in so many hearts this morning.”
He said she exemplified to him how God had intended all people to be, but which very few become. “She plain and simply loved. That’s what Kimon lived, did and was: love. The rest just followed. She truly led by example and I’m so grateful for all we shared.
“Kimon and I met through our shared passion for the homeless. I’m blessed to have experienced her light over these past few years,” Mesquita said.
He said his first thought was to cancel plans marking Homeless Action Week and World Homeless Day later this week. “Then I hear that voice of yours telling me how sad that will make you. I know the only thing I can do that will make you smile is if I continue to fight the fight. I will fight for the homeless.”
Other friends and colleagues are also sharing their shock and sadness on social media platforms.
The fatal shark attack was the second in Plettenberg Bay this year after a swimmer, Bruce Wolov, was killed on June 28. The beaches have been closed.
TimesLIVE
Condolences pour in for woman killed by shark in Plettenberg Bay
Image: Kimon Bisogno via Facebook
Tributes are pouring in for Kimon “Kiki” Bisogno, 38, who died in a shark attack in Plettenberg Bay on Sunday, with friends describing her as a “beautiful soul”.
The NGO Ndifuna Ukwazi sent its deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Bisogno, a mother of one and co-owner of a pizzeria in Observatory, Cape Town, with her lifelong partner Diego Milesi.
The yoga practitioner was a volunteer civic activist helping the Observatory community. The organisation said she helped found the Obs Pasta Kitchen, serving homemade pasta to homeless people once a week. This month it celebrated five years in operation.
She also helped the Rainbow House, a long-term housing programme for people who used to live on the street.
Her goal, the organisation said, quoting Bisogno’s words, was to “develop relationships with the needy and establish how we can help them, not just giving handouts but creating special bonds so ultimately there will be nobody at this pasta kitchen, it will just be a celebration of friends coming to re-meet”.
Rainbow House said: “Rest in peace Kiki. Thank you for the inspiring work you did. Your presence will be missed.”
Beaches closed after fatal shark attack at Plettenberg Bay
Other friends and colleagues are also sharing their shock and sadness on social media platforms.
The fatal shark attack was the second in Plettenberg Bay this year after a swimmer, Bruce Wolov, was killed on June 28. The beaches have been closed.
