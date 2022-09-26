South Africa

‘Drug mule’ bust at King Shaka airport with cocaine worth more than R2m

26 September 2022 - 10:47
An alleged drug mule was bust at King Shaka International in Durban at the weekend. Stock photo.
An alleged drug mule was bust at King Shaka International in Durban at the weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A 52-year-old suspected drug mule, who was allegedly in possession of more than R2m worth of cocaine, was intercepted at Durban’s King Shaka International Airport.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the suspect was arrested on Saturday for drug trafficking.

“Members received information from Crime Intelligence about a suspect who was coming from Johannesburg to King Shaka International Airport.

“An intelligence-driven operation was conducted and the suspect was located at the airport before he departed to Philippines.

“A search was conducted in his luggage and 6.38kg of cocaine with a street value of approximately R2.2m was found concealed in his bag. He was arrested and charged for drug trafficking and possession of drugs.”

Mhlongo said the suspect is expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

The dark, tangled web strangling SA

SA is teetering ever closer to dangerous criminal anarchy. Organised gangs pose an existential threat to the country's democratic institutions, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most crime in SA is committed by South Africans, not foreigners: Thabo Mbeki

Most crime in SA is committed by South Africans, not foreigners, says former president Thabo Mbeki.
News
2 days ago

Wherever you look, a mafia is in charge

Large parts of SA ’s politics, economy and society have been taken over by criminal enterprises and the “ideology” of crime, raising the spectre that ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Crystal meth destined for Australia seized at Johannesburg airport

Crystal meth valued at R236m was intercepted by customs officers at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
News
4 weeks ago

Drug busts in SA seize thousands of kilograms of cocaine in past four years

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation says tackling drugs, gangsterism and associated criminal activities remains a priority for the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom News
  3. I would have had peace with the pressure I am under if I deserved it, says De ... News
  4. Eskom apologises as it announces weekend and next week's load-shedding schedule South Africa
  5. Paul Mashatile: ANC's Gauteng strongman turns kingmaker Politics

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...