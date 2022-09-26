A 52-year-old suspected drug mule, who was allegedly in possession of more than R2m worth of cocaine, was intercepted at Durban’s King Shaka International Airport.
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the suspect was arrested on Saturday for drug trafficking.
“Members received information from Crime Intelligence about a suspect who was coming from Johannesburg to King Shaka International Airport.
“An intelligence-driven operation was conducted and the suspect was located at the airport before he departed to Philippines.
“A search was conducted in his luggage and 6.38kg of cocaine with a street value of approximately R2.2m was found concealed in his bag. He was arrested and charged for drug trafficking and possession of drugs.”
Mhlongo said the suspect is expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
‘Drug mule’ bust at King Shaka airport with cocaine worth more than R2m
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A 52-year-old suspected drug mule, who was allegedly in possession of more than R2m worth of cocaine, was intercepted at Durban’s King Shaka International Airport.
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the suspect was arrested on Saturday for drug trafficking.
“Members received information from Crime Intelligence about a suspect who was coming from Johannesburg to King Shaka International Airport.
“An intelligence-driven operation was conducted and the suspect was located at the airport before he departed to Philippines.
“A search was conducted in his luggage and 6.38kg of cocaine with a street value of approximately R2.2m was found concealed in his bag. He was arrested and charged for drug trafficking and possession of drugs.”
Mhlongo said the suspect is expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
The dark, tangled web strangling SA
Most crime in SA is committed by South Africans, not foreigners: Thabo Mbeki
Wherever you look, a mafia is in charge
Crystal meth destined for Australia seized at Johannesburg airport
Drug busts in SA seize thousands of kilograms of cocaine in past four years
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos