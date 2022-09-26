South Africa

Mzoli’s Place murder: Killer jailed for 20 years

26 September 2022 - 07:35 By TimesLIVE
Themane and her sister were on holiday, visiting the city from Polokwane, said W/O Joseph Swartbooi.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A holidaymaker visiting Cape Town from Polokwane with her twin sister was robbed of her cellphone and shot dead.Mmnako Themane’s murderer has been jailed for 20 years.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile lauded the efforts of the investigating officer, Sgt Mahlube Mbityana, and the prosecution team for ensuring the successful conviction of Thando Sintwa, 31, on a charge of murder.

“They visited Mzoli’s Place in Gugulethu during November 2014 as part of their itinerary in Cape Town. While she and her twin sister enjoyed the activities, the victim was robbed of her personal belongings and fatally shot at close range.

“The investigating officer assigned to the case went the extra mile to arrest the suspect. His efforts were rewarded in 2015.”

TimesLIVE

